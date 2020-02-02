Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil remanded to two-day police custody

A Delhi court on Sunday (February 2) sent Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday (February 1), on police remand for two days. Sources said that Delhi Police sought Kapil's remand in order to find out whether there is any conspiracy or any organisation behind the incident.

Kapil, 25, is a student of a private college and he was arrested by Delhi Police after he fired two bullets in air. Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal had said, "The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him". The police had also seized the illegal weapon which was used by Kapil to open fire at the anti-CAA protesters. After the firing, the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, most of whom are women, had formed a human chain at the site of the protest.

Kapil's family members told Zee Media that he was angry at the protests which has been going on at Shaheen Bagh for the last 50 days because there was a wedding of someone in his family and he had to take a detour to buy goods. After police inquiry, he said he was angry that "a handful of people in his own country have captured the road of Shaheen Bagh".

The incident left everyone shocked because it happened less than 48 hours since the shooting in the Jamia area. On January 30, while the Jamia Milia Islamia University students were marching from Jamia to Rajghat, an attacker shot a student named Shadab while raising pro-CAA slogans.

Meanwhile, a small group of locals on Sunday (February 2) staged a demonstration near Shaheen Bagh, demanding the end of protest and removal of police barricades on the road connecting Noida with Kalindi Kunj.