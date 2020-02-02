Shaheen Bagh shooter was miffed at road blockade ahead of cousin's wedding

New Delhi: The man who fired aerial shots at Shaheen Bagh protest site on Saturday (February 1) has told the police that he was angry with the traffic blockade as his cousin's wedding is approaching and he had to run around a lot make arrangments, police sources said.

The police have detained the man, identified as 25-year-old Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border. He is a student of a private college, said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, South-East. The accused opened fire near the barricade of the protest site near the Jasola red light.

"The police personnel overpowered and detained him on the spot while he was firing in the air. He is being interrogated. He said his name is Kapil. An FIR is being registered, further investigation is underway," said DCP Biswal while speaking to the reporters here.

According to Delhi Police sources, Kapil has told the police that the protest at Shaheen Bagh caused traffic jams in the area.

His cousin sister's wedding was coming up and he used to get stuck in traffic for hours while going to Lajpat Nagar to make arrangements. Hence, he took this step. The man had fired in the air, Biswal said. The weapon used by him has been seized. Empty bullet shells were seen at the site where the man, a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border), opened fire in Shaheen Bagh today. However, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been going on in at Delhi`s Shaheen Bagh for over a month now.

After the firing women formed a human chain at the site of the firing. The people in the area started protesting against the firing at Shaheen Bagh.

The shooting comes in less than 48 hours since the shooting in the Jamia area. On January 30, while the Jamia Milia Islamia University students were marching from Jamia to Rajghat, an attacker shot a student named Shadab while raising slogans.

Demonstrations against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been taking place in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh for the last nearly 50 days.