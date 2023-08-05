Shahnaz Ilyas: Triumph Over Adversities - An Inspiring UPSC Success Story Amidst Pregnancy

The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examination is hailed as one of India's most challenging competitive exams, testing the mettle of countless aspirants vying for a coveted position in the civil services. Amidst the sea of determined candidates, one exceptional woman, Shahnaz Ilyas, from Tamil Nadu, emerged as an epitome of resilience and dedication. What sets her apart is not just the fact that she cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt, but she achieved this remarkable feat while being pregnant. Her journey from preparing for the UPSC amidst maternity leave to becoming an IPS officer showcases her unwavering commitment to her dreams and an inspiring tale of triumph over adversities.

The Fervent Pursuit of Dreams

Shahnaz Ilyas, born and raised in Tamil Nadu, has always been an academically-driven individual. Her passion for education propelled her to excel in her studies throughout her formative years. After completing her education, she embarked on a professional journey in an IT company, gaining valuable experience for five years. However, her heart yearned for a career in the civil services, and she took the bold decision to tread on this path, determined to make a significant impact on society.



A Gritty Resolve Amidst Pregnancy

As destiny would have it, Shahnaz found herself pregnant while fervently preparing for the UPSC examination. Despite this significant life event, she refused to let anything hinder her aspirations. Taking maternity leave, she committed herself wholeheartedly to her UPSC preparations. It was during this period that she filled the form for the Tamil Nadu State Civil Services exam, knowing that time was of the essence.

Navigating Challenges and Conquering the Prelims

With unwavering determination, Shahnaz embraced the challenges head-on. Balancing the responsibilities of motherhood with her relentless studies, she diligently prepared for the UPSC preliminary examination. Astonishingly, in her first attempt, she cleared the preliminary stage of the UPSC, defying all odds and inspiring many others along the way.

The Journey Continues: Mains and Interview Success

Following her triumphant performance in the preliminary exam, Shahnaz's quest for success continued. Undeterred by the obstacles that life threw at her, she aced the mains examination, exhibiting her comprehensive knowledge and analytical skills. The final frontier was the UPSC interview, where her confidence, personality, and clarity of thought impressed the panelists, securing her position in the final list.

The Triumph of Diligence: Becoming an IPS Officer

The culmination of her relentless efforts came to fruition when Shahnaz secured the 217th rank in the UPSC final list, thus realizing her dream of becoming an IPS officer. Her journey from preparing for the UPSC while pregnant to achieving her goal is an awe-inspiring testament to human perseverance and dedication.

An Exemplary Tale of Courage and Perseverance

Shahnaz Ilyas' success story transcends beyond the boundaries of an ordinary achievement. It stands tall as a symbol of courage, resilience, and determination, proving that with unwavering focus and dedication, one can surmount even the most challenging situations. Her journey serves as a guiding light to countless aspirants, reminding them that with the right mindset and unwavering spirit, dreams are never too distant to be realized. Shahnaz's triumph in the UPSC exam while embracing motherhood is a resounding testament to the indomitable human spirit.