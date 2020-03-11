Shahrukh, who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Tuesday (March 10) remanded Shahrukh, the man who had opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi on February 24, to 14-day judicial custody. Shahrukh was presented before the court by Delhi Police's Crime Branch after the expiry of his three-day police custody.

It may be recalled that the court had extended Shahrukh's police custody for three more days on Saturday (March 7). The 23-year-old Shahrukh's picture pointing gun at a policeman during the communal riots had gone viral on social media. He was arrested by Delhi Police from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on March 3.

Shahrukh is a resident of north-east Delhi’s Ghonda area. After brandishing the gun at the policeman, Shahrukh also opened fire at the crowd andd left from Delhi in a car afer his photo went viral. Delhi Police has also managed to recover the pistol that he pointed at the head constable during the communal violence.

According to the police, at first, he was lying that he had thrown the pistol in the Yamuna river, but later he confessed to the truth after which the pistol was recovered from his house.

On March 3, during a press conference, ACP Singla had said that Shahrukh was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli when he was trying to move from there. After the firing incident in Maujpur Shahrukh was in Delhi for a few days then he went to Punjab.

According to sources, after the incident on February 24, Shahrukh went back home and was petrified to see his photos flashing on the television screen. He then changed his clothes, drove around in Delhi for the rest of the day, he did the same on February 25.

On February 24, clashes erupted between two groups, people who were in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and others opposing it. As many as 53 people were killed and more than 250 were injured in these clashes.