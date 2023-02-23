BJP Leader Gopinath Padalkar Calls Sharad Pawar 'Shakuni of Maharashtra Politics', Warns Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: Gopichand Padalkar, a BJP leader and member of the Maharashtra State Legislative Council, has warned Uddhav Thackeray about NCP chief Sharad Pawar, referring to him as 'Shakuni,' a notorious character from the Mahabharata. Padalkar said that by the time Uddhav realizes what 'Shakuni' Pawar is up to, all of his supporters will abandon him, with the exception of his son. Gopichand said, "I have warned Uddhav Thackeray against Sharad Pawar via my tweet. You can’t trust him at all. He betrayed Congress leader Vasantdada Patil and became CM of Maharashtra. See what he did to Ajit Pawar, asked him to take oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, and then everyone knows what happened,” as per reports.

"Until the Ubhata party chief understands 'Shakuni Kaka', his party may be left with fathers and daughters only!," said Gopichand Padalkar in his recent tweet. Padalkar further said that if Uddhav Thackeray continues to listen to Pawar, his party will fall further.

According to the media reports, Gopichand also said that, “Pawar has always used Congress for his purpose. His party has no ideology and no standing. The NCP is a party of some industrialists who have got a stronghold in some pockets of Maharashtra." Anand Dubey, a spokesman for Uddhav Thackeray's side, criticised Padalkar and said, "Shakuni was always with Kauravas as they were greater in numbers. In Maharashtra state politics, the party which has got great numbers is the party of Kauravas, and Shakuni is with them. We are fighting our battle and firmly stand behind Uddhav Thackeray. BJP should see what is happening in their party. Maha Vikas Aghadi is firm and will continue its fight against BJP.”

Padalkar has attacked Sharad Pawar previously. He claimed that Pawar has long opposed SC and ST reservations in Maharashtra and that people opposed to Dhangar reservations in the state are connected to Pawar.

Padalkar contested in the 2019 state assembly elections and was defeated by Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, before becoming a member of the Legislative Council.