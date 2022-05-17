हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian student

SHAME! Indian-origin boy, 14, 'choked' by classmate, others film act in Texas - VIDEO

When the Indian student refuses to give up his seat, the American student gets angry and starts choking him.

SHAME! Indian-origin boy, 14, &#039;choked&#039; by classmate, others film act in Texas - VIDEO
The boy assaulted in his school, classmate filmed the act.

An Indian American student, 14, was assaulted and "choked for over four minutes" by a white student at Coppell Middle School in Texas. A video has been shot by classmates of the student being bullied and shared online. It shows one student approaching the Indian American boy who is sitting on a bench and demanding that he stand up. When he refuses to give up his seat, the American student gets angry and starts choking him. He presses the boy`s neck from behind with his elbow before choking him and pushing him against his seat.

"Disturbing footage of a middle school student being assaulted and choked for over four minutes by a white student. The incident took place in a suburb of Dallas, Coppell Middle School. The student received three days of suspension while the assaulter received one day," the North American Association of Indian Students said in a Tweet.

The incident has sparked anger and criticism on social media. The incident reportedly took place on May 11. The official Twitter handle of an advocate named Ravi Karkara wrote: "On Wednesday, May 11th, during lunch, the student was physically attacked and choked by another student at his middle school."In the video, the student is seen sitting at the lunch table while the other student asks him to vacate the seat. "No, I`m not getting up. There is literally no one sitting here," the student could be heard saying.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian studentIndian Students Assaulted In USUS Indian Teen AssaultedTexas School Assault
Next
Story

Ensure 'zero cross-border infiltration': Amit Shah tells security forces ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Must Watch

PT4M15S

Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Next hearing in Supreme Court on May 19