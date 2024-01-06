trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706748
NewsIndia
SHANKAR ADHYA

Shankar Adhya, AKA 'DAKU': Arrested TMC Leader's Rapid Growth, From Luxurious Flats to Hote

Adhya has established a hotel, gold shop, and a school worth Rs 10 crore in his father's name.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shankar Adhya, AKA 'DAKU': Arrested TMC Leader's Rapid Growth, From Luxurious Flats to Hote

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate apprehended former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya on Saturday at midnight in connection with an alleged ration scam. Shankar, widely known as 'Daku' throughout the district, has earned recognition even among the party's top leaders by that name. His political journey began alongside the influential TMC leader and currently incarcerated minister, Jyotipriyo Mallik. Shankar Addey assumed the role of councilor in Bangaon Municipality in 2005 and later ascended to the position of chairman.

Holding sway over various Trinamool organizations, Shankar's influence extended to his wife, Jyotsna, who became the municipality's chairperson. Shankar's rapid rise is largely attributed to the support of Jyotipriyo Mallick. Expanding his legacy significantly, Shankar engaged in foreign currency exchange in Kolkata, Bangaon, and the Petrapole border.

He established a hotel, gold shop, and a school worth Rs 10 crore in his father's name, along with acquiring a market in Bangaon and constructing a hotel cum restaurant in front of the Bangaon police station on Municipality and PWD land.

Shankar's ventures also include a 3-star hotel in Digha, luxurious flats in Kolkata and Dubai. However, opponents claim that he was involved in facilitating illegal crossings from India to Bangladesh. Despite aspiring to contest in the 2021 assembly elections, Shankar refrained from campaigning due to the party's dissatisfaction. Following the party's electoral setback, he was relieved of all posts.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada