Shankh Air To Take Flight In May 2025: Connecting Uttar Pradesh To Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, And Rest Of Country

India’s newest and most modern airline, Shankh Air, is set to revolutionise air travel with the launch of its first flight in May 2025. With its headquarters in Lucknow, this airline will connect Uttar Pradesh's capital city to the country's capital, Delhi, the financial hub, Mumbai, the cultural city, Chennai, and other major cities across the country. Passengers will enjoy an unparalleled experience of comfort, reliability, and convenience. This marks a major milestone for Uttar Pradesh’s aviation sector.

Shankh Air is set to redefine domestic travel in India. With its modern fleet and exceptional onboard services, whether you are heading to the bustling streets of Delhi, engaging in Mumbai’s financial hustle, or exploring the cultural heritage of Chennai and Kolkata, Shankh Air promises to make every journey special and memorable.

This airline is not just about travel; it is about delivering an experience. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Shankh Air offers state-of-the-art technology, comfortable seating, and in-flight services infused with Indian warmth and hospitality. Passengers will enjoy seamless check-in processes and dedicated customer support for a stress-free journey. With its headquarters in Lucknow, Shankh Air aims to transform the city into an emerging hub for aviation, trade, and tourism. By connecting Lucknow to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and other major cities, the airline seeks to drive regional development and provide travellers with access to new opportunities.

About Shankh Air

Shankh Air is on its way to becoming Uttar Pradesh’s first full-service airline. With a commitment to customer priorities, reliability, and affordable services, the airline is dedicated to redefining air travel in India. Guided by its vision of “Soaring to New Heights,” Shankh Air aims to make air travel more accessible and convenient for both business and leisure travellers.

For more details, please visit: shankhair.com

