SHANTI BHUSHAN

Shanti Bhushan, Former Union law Minister and 'Legendary' Lawyer, Dies Aged 97

Shanti Bhushan, who served as Union law minister from 1977 to 1979, had represented politician Raj Narain in the historic case that led to the annulment of then prime minister Indira Gandhi's election in 1975.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

Shanti Bhushan, Former Union law Minister and 'Legendary' Lawyer, Dies Aged 97

New Delhi: Former Union law minister and "legendary" lawyer Shanti Bhushan died aged 97 on Tuesday (January 31, 2023) following a brief illness. Bhushan had represented politician Raj Narain in the historic case that led to the annulment of then prime minister Indira Gandhi's election in 1975. Bhushan, a senior advocate, served as the law minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai cabinet.

He was active in the legal profession till recently and had argued on a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jets deal.

His sons Jayant and Prashant Bhushan are leading lawyers. 

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi condole Shanti Bhushan's demise

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise.

"In the demise of the legendary lawyer and former Union Law Minister Shanti Bhushan Ji, an era has passed. He always stood up for his beliefs. He leaves his imprint as much on politics as on jurisprudence. Condolences to his family and friends," President Droupadi Murmu said in a tweet.

"Shri Shanti Bhushan Ji will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

In his political career, Bhushan was a member of the Congress (O) and later of the Janata Party. 

He had also served as a Rajya Sabha member and had a six-year stint with the BJP.

