Shaping India: 75 videos that tell how nation progressed in 75 years

On the occasion of Independence Day, Zee News Digital brings to you 75 videos, scripting the events that helped shape the India of today. From politics to science, literature to economy - India's modern history witnessed n number of events that helped the nation grow socially and economically. Zee News Digital, in a special series, has documented the nation's journey from 1947 to this day.

The special series features videos of historic events like 1975 emergency, 1991 economic liberalisation etc. The video also documents the success stories of important institutions like ISRO and launch of significant social reform programmes like Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan.

The video stories also script the success in sports - events like winning of Olympic Gold by Neeraj Chopra, medals by Anju Bobby George and Mary Kom - some of the golden chapters of Indian sports history.

The significant events that contributed towards building a stronger nation - Pokharan Nuclear Test, Operation Bluestar, buying Rafale Fighter Jets and 1971 victory over Pakistan - have also been featured in the series.

It also showcases darker chapters of modern India - the assassination of two former Prime Ministers - Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

In the series, you will also get to see the accomplishments in the world of cinema and glamour.