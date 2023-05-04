topStoriesenglish2602816
Sharad Pawar Defends Decision To Quit As NCP Chief, Says Final Call On His Resignation Soon

Sharad Pawar has assured the NCP cadres that he would take a final decision on his resignation in the next couple of days and that the sentiments of party workers will not be ignored. 

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday told his party cadres that his decision to step down from the post was taken for the future of the party and to create a new leadership. Speaking outside the Y B Chavan Centre in the city, where his supporters have been camping to demand his continuation as the party chief, Pawar assured them that he would take a final decision in the next couple of days and that the sentiments of party workers will not be ignored. 

"I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn't have allowed me to take the decision (of stepping down as party chief)," the former Union minister told his supporters. 

The veteran Maharashtra politician said some party colleagues from outside Maharashtra will meet him on Friday to discuss the issue. "I will take a final decision in one or two days," he said. 

As emotions ran high among his supporters, Pawar tried to pacify them outside the YB Chavan Centre. The party cadres gathered at the place urged Pawar to appoint a working president of the party, while he himself should continue in the post. Some of them said Pawar should helm the party at least till 2024 as the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are due, while others said if he did not reconsider his decision, they would resort to a hunger strike. 

NCP Crisis Won't Impact MVA: Uddhav

 

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Thursday expressed confidence that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief will not dent the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. 

Addressing a press conference here, the former Maharashtra chief minister said he will not do anything that hurt the opposition's unity. Thackeray also said he was not opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was against dictatorship. 

"The developments in NCP won't dent the MVA," Thackeray said. He, however, declined to comment on Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief. Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as the NCP president, which has jolted his party and the opposition alliance. 

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress are partners in the MVA. The government headed by this alliance ruled Maharashtra from November 2019 to June 2022.

Pawar (82) on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course. The announcement, made at an event, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party.

