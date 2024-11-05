Sharad Pawar, the supremo of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), made a significant announcement on Tuesday, revealing that he no longer plans to contest any future elections, as his term in the Rajya Sabha is coming to a close.

"I have fought elections 14 times, and will think if I should detach or not from my parliamentary position after my Rajya Sabha tenure completes," said Sharad Pawar, ANI reported.

The three-time Chief Minister emphasised the importance of handing over responsibility to the new generation, stating that he no longer needs to win elections to continue serving the people.

The NCP (SP) chief was visiting Baramati as part of the election campaign for his grandson, Yugendra Pawar.

Addressing a public rally, Pawar stressed his detachment from his parliamentary position and said, "I am not in power. I am in Rajya Sabha and the last one and a half years are left. I have already contested 14 elections, how many more shall I contest? Now I think the new generation should be given the opportunity. I will continue to do social work, especially for the rural and backward areas, the Adivasis. To continue this work I don't need any elections."

He further added that he would not contest in any coming election and exaggerated that he has contested 14 elections.

"Every time you have made me win the elections, so I should stop somewhere. A new generation should be brought in. I have not left social work, I do not want power but I have not stopped serving the people," he added.

Pawar's Rajya Sabha tenure will be completed in the year 2026.

Reflecting on his political career, Pawar said, "30 years ago, I decided to do only national politics and gave all the responsibility of the state to Ajit Pawar and nearly for these 25 to 30 years responsibility of state has been with him. Now the arrangements have to be done for the next 30 years."

He launched a fierce criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of redirecting several major projects that should have been allocated to Maharashtra to Gujarat instead.

"The government needs to change. There is no option without a change in power. We need a representative who will create more job opportunities," he added.

Maharashtra elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 20 with the counting of votes held on November 23.

(With ANI Inputs)