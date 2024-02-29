Sharad Pawar Invites Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar For Lunch, Sparks Speculations

PUNE: In a surprising move, Sharad Pawar, the influential leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has extended an invitation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and his nephew Ajit Pawar, for lunch at his residence in Baramati on March 2.

Invitation Amid Internal Rift Within NCP

This invitation comes against the backdrop of internal turmoil within the NCP and strained relations between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who had defected to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government last year.

Trio Invited To Job Fair

The trio of Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar are slated to attend a job fair, 'Namo Maharojgar Melava', at Vidya Pratishthan college in Baramati, triggering speculation about the underlying political motives behind Pawar's gesture.

Ajit Pawar's Potential Next Move

Additionally, there are murmurs of Ajit Pawar contemplating fielding a candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule.

In the official invitation, dated February 28, Sharad Pawar, accompanied by Supriya Sule, expressed their desire to attend the event as parliamentarians. Furthermore, in his capacity as the president of Vidya Pratishthan, Pawar extended a warm welcome to the CM on the institution's premises.

Speculations Over Pawar's Invitation

The invitation for a meal at Pawar's residence, 'Govindbaug', after the event raises questions about whether this gesture symbolizes a potential reconciliation or serves as a strategic political move amidst shifting alliances and power dynamics in Maharashtra politics.