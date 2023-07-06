Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar: Who Is Real President Of NCP?

In a surprising turn of events, the rebel faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has ousted its long-standing leader and founder, Sharad Pawar, from the party's highest position. This unexpected mutiny occurred just two days before the rebellion took place. To ensure a smooth transition without legal obstacles, Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, has been elected as the new party chief. The Election Commission has been duly informed about this development, which involved the support of approximately 40 MLAs, MLCs, and MPs.

Ajit Pawar Assumes Party Presidency Prior to Startling Defection

According to credible sources within the Election Commission, the rebel faction had already designated Ajit Pawar as the party president on June 30. This strategic move took place a few days before Ajit Pawar's astonishing decision to defect to the ruling alliance and assume the role of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. The rebels managed to secure the support of about 40 MLAs, MPs, and MLCs through signed affidavits on that momentous day, consolidating their claim to power.

Precedent Set by Supreme Court in the Shiv Sena Split Case

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court set an important precedent in the Shiv Sena split case. The ruling stated that a legislative party cannot operate independently of its parent political party. Consequently, a group of MLAs cannot unilaterally make decisions and take refuge under the Anti-Defection law solely by demonstrating a majority.

Removing Sharad Pawar to Cement Ajit Pawar's Leadership

The rebel faction's decision to remove Sharad Pawar from his position and replace him with Ajit Pawar is aimed at solidifying their claim as the legitimate political party within the NCP. By placing Ajit Pawar in the driving seat, the rebels intend to project their camp as the rightful authority within the party.

Rebels Assert Their Claim on NCP Name and Symbol

Repeatedly asserting their legitimacy, the rebel faction adamantly claims to be the true representatives of the NCP. They have gone as far as staking their claim to the party's name and symbol before the Election Commission, escalating the battle for recognition and control.

Initiation of Disqualification Proceedings against Rebel MPs and MLAs

In response to the rebellion, loyalist Jayant Patil, a trusted aide of Sharad Pawar, has formally notified the Election Commission about the initiation of disqualification proceedings against some of the rebel MPs and MLAs. This development underscores the internal strife and legal consequences faced by the party in the midst of this power struggle.

Showdown in the Rebel Faction's Public Display

During a public parade held by the rebel faction on Wednesday, 29 MLAs were expected to attend, but only 17 MLAs showed up to support Sharad Pawar. Notably, some MLAs seemed to have switched sides, while others opted not to attend at all. The decision of the Election Commission holds significant implications for Ajit Pawar, as he would require a minimum of 36 MLAs to evade potential consequences.

Sharad Pawar Prioritizes Principles Over Numbers

Despite the tumultuous situation, Sharad Pawar remains undeterred by mere numbers and symbolic representation. He emphasizes his commitment to upholding principles and assures his supporters that they will not be deprived of the party symbol. This underscores his determination to protect the legacy and integrity of the NCP.