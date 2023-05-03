Sharad Pawar's Resignation As NCP Chief Won't 'Impact' MVA, Says Maharashtra Congress President

New Delhi: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said that the resignation of Sharad Pawar as Nationalist Congress Party chief will not affect the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which comprises the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT). Speaking to the news agency ANI, he also said that the NCP supremo's decision to step down was the NCP's internal matter.

"It will not impact Maha Vikas Aghadi," Nana Patole told ANI when asked about the resignation of Sharad Pawar as NCP chief.

It is notable that Pawar was instrumental in the formation of the unlikely alliance of his NCP, Congress, and their then ideological foe Shiv Sena in 2019.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat had said that the veteran politician should not step aside when a 'new freedom struggle' is going on.

"Sharad Pawar's presence has extraordinary importance when a new battle for freedom is going on in the country to save the Constitution and democracy, and in such a situation, Pawar should not step aside," he said.

Prithviraj Chavan, a senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister, said the decision has taken everyone by surprise.

"A lot of party workers and leaders are urging him to reconsider his decision and we have to await the final outcome," he said.

Sanjay Raut, who is a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and is considered to be close to the NCP supremo, said that leaders like Pawar 'never retire' from politics.

"Leaders like Pawar never retire from politics or social work. This development pertains to their internal party matter and it is not appropriate to comment on it," he said.

But the country and state need his guidance and leadership, Raut said.

He said that considering 'some recent developments, it (Pawar's decision) was not unexpected'. The Rajya Sabha MP also recalled that Sena founder Bal Thackeray had at one point in the 1990s decided to step down, but later changed his mind due to the party cadres' insistence.

Raut also said that the development will not affect the MVA.

As NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced he has decided to step down as chief of the party he founded and helmed since 1999, many were seen crying and pleading with the 82-year-old wily Maratha strongman to reconsider the surprise decision.

Pawar's dramatic move, which was announced at an event in Mumbai to release the updated version of his Marathi autobiography, could now have a bearing on national and Maharashtra politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A meeting of a committee of party leaders -- which Pawar said should decide on the election for his successor -- was held at his residence later, after which his nephew Ajit Pawar announced that his uncle will need two to three days to 'think over' his decision.

The decision by one of the tallest Opposition leaders in the country, who could bring their parties together against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming General elections, also comes amid intense speculation over Ajit Pawar's next political move.

"I am with you, but not as NCP chief," Pawar said.

Many NCP workers refused to leave the venue of the book launch event even after Sharad Pawar left for his residence. They also threatened to go on a hunger strike and a worker even reportedly threatened to kill himself if Pawar did not relent.