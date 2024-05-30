SHARDA WORLD SCHOOL: The First School In India To Bring World’s Best Education

From pioneering North India's first engineering colleges in Agra & Mathura to establishing Sharda University campuses in Greater Noida, Agra, and Andijan, Uzbekistan, Sharda Group has consistently expanded its footprint in the realm of education. The 90000+ alumni worldwide stand testimony to Sharda Group’s rich legacy in education.

India’s first school integrating education with the five elements of nature, Sharda World School's unique blended approach (values & sanskars + modern teaching) provides 21st century skills for future change makers. Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the school implements a gold mine of relevant and meaningful learning models that guarantee child's holistic development.

Winning prestigious awards like the 'Emerging School in India' from Business World magazine and the International School Awards for Experiential Learning within two years of establishment speaks volumes about the school's commitment to excellence. These accolades validate Sharda World School’s approach towards students' holistic development.

PARTNERING WITH FINLAND INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION FOR PRIMARY STUDENTS

Sharda World School has partnered with Finland International Education (FINE), from Finland to introduce a unique ‘fun and play-based’ pre-school pedagogy that addresses children's foundational learning needs. Finland has been globally ranked as the happiest country for the past six years. This has been largely attributed to their unique phenomena-based learning which encourages students to explore and understand complex topics through active, student-centered learning. It’s no wonder that Pre-schools around the globe have been embracing the phenomena-based learning pedagogy of Finland. India’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has also lauded Finland-based preschool education.

Sharda World School & Finland International Education's approach to learning emphasizes the holistic development of children, addressing their physical, emotional, and cognitive needs in a fun and engaging manner.

In terms of cognitive development, the school fosters skills such as investigating, evaluating, problem-solving, and communicating, empowering students to take ownership of their learning journey. This approach not only facilitates academic growth but also nurtures a mindset of curiosity and self-directed learning.

Physical development is given equal importance, with a focus on strengthening both large and small muscles through exercises, yoga, and meditation. By engaging in these activities, students not only improve their physical skills but also learn the importance of health and well-being from a young age.

Collaborative learning plays a pivotal role in fostering emotional intelligence and social skills. Through group participation and interaction, students develop interpersonal skills, learn to work effectively in teams and understand the value of community and healthy relationships. This not only makes learning enjoyable but also prepares students for success in their personal and professional lives.

INFRASTRUCTURE AT PAR WITH THE VERY BEST

Sharda World School offers state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to support its innovative educational approach, ensuring a safe, healthy, and conducive learning environment for children.

Sharda World School has implemented a thoughtful approach to classroom design, drawing inspiration from the Panchmahabhutas and specifically focusing on the Water element for Nursery to Class II classrooms. Upon entering a Water-themed classroom, students are greeted by a calming color scheme featuring shades of blue and aqua, reminiscent of underwater environments. These colors evoke feelings of serenity and tranquility, fostering an optimal environment for focused learning. All classrooms are equipped with air conditioning to provide a comfortable learning environment, regardless of external weather conditions. To ensure high air quality and minimize allergens, each air conditioning unit is fitted with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters.

Well-equipped libraries and resource centers support academic and intellectual growth by providing access to a wide range of learning materials and digital resources.

Sharda World School prioritizes student safety through measures such as secure entry and exit points, CCTV surveillance, and trained security personnel. The school also upholds stringent hygiene standards with regular cleaning, sanitization of high-touch surfaces, and well-maintained restrooms.

FOCUS BEYOND EDUCATION

In addition to academic pursuits, Sharda World School offers a wide variety of extracurricular activities to enrich students' educational experiences and foster their personal growth. Whether it's participating in sports teams, engaging in artistic pursuits, volunteering for community service projects, or joining clubs and organizations, students have ample opportunities to explore their interests, develop new skills, and build meaningful connections with their peers and mentors.

Furthermore, the school places a strong emphasis on character development and leadership skills, instilling values such as integrity, empathy, and resilience in its students. Through leadership opportunities, mentorship programs, and experiential learning opportunities, students are empowered to take initiative, make a positive impact in their communities, and become effective leaders in their own right.

Overall, Sharda World School is committed to providing its students with a well-rounded education that prepares them not only for academic success but also for personal fulfillment, civic engagement, and leadership roles in society. By nurturing their intellectual curiosity, fostering their talents and passions, and instilling values of service and leadership, the school equips its students with the skills and mindset they need to thrive in the 21st century and beyond.

THE WINNING EDGE

Sharda World School stands out as a pioneer in the educational landscape of northern India. By integrating cutting-edge teaching methods with top-notch educational strategies, the school offers a comprehensive learning experience. With focus on academic brilliance, overall growth, and international outlook, Sharda World School is moulding the next generation of leaders and raising the bar for educational benchmarks.

