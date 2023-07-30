'Shared Whatever We Experienced': Oppn Delegation Meets Manipur Governor, Submits Memorandum

Imphal: The visiting delegation of Opposition leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) on Sunday met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan, handing over a memorandum to her. The Governor and the visiting delegation, during their interaction, suggested that a multi-party delegation be sent to violence-hit Manipur. The 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance, on Saturday, arrived on a two-day visit to the state, which has seen ethnic strife and violence since May 4.

Addressing the media after meeting the Governor, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is part of the visiting delegation, said, "All 21 MPs handed over a memorandum to her. As we spoke with her over the Manipur situation, she expressed her pain and grief." The Congress MP added that they shared their first-hand account of the ground situation and shared their experiences during their two-day visit with the Governor.

"We shared whatever we witnessed and experienced during our visit to the relief centres. She agreed with the suggestions that we put forward," he added.

"She also proposed talks with the leaders of all communities in the quest for a solution and peace. She also suggested that both the ruling party (at the Centre) and the Opposition send an all-party delegation to Manipur as it is the key to addressing the sense of distrust among the people," the Congress MP said.



Earlier, on Sunday, before the delegation called on the Manipur Governor, Chowdhury told ANI that the situation in Manipur was 'worsening'.

"The situation in Manipur was overlooked. It is because the state and the central governments turned a deaf ear to the plight of the people here that the situation in the state is worsening. Peace should be restored at the earliest, as it is the key to ensuring communal harmony and social justice. We will urge the Governor to make all efforts to restore normalcy to the state at the earliest," the Congress leader added earlier in the day.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Opposition delegation said its aim was to bring about “psychological healing” for the people during its two-day visit to the state.

However, the BJP hit out at the delegation saying while the Centre was ready for a discussion on Manipur in Parliament, the Opposition was “running away”.

Flanked by fellow members of the delegation on Saturday evening, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "We have always said that if the Prime Minister wants to lead an all-party delegation here, we would be happy to be a part of it. After all, we all want peace to return to Manipur at the earliest."

The BJP, however, termed the Opposition's Manipur visit as a “show off’ and “political tourism”.

Accusing the Opposition of running away from a debate in Parliament on Manipur, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, "The Opposition has the right to go anywhere. But, the Parliament is currently in session and the government is ready for discussion (on Manipur). So, why are they running away? For the last seven days, they haven't allowed the Parliament to function," Sushil Modi told ANI on Saturday.

The 21-member Opposition delegation from both Houses includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD.