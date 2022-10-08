NewsIndia
CONGRESS PRESIDENTIAL POLLS

Shashi Tharoor dismisses talk of withdrawing from Congress prez poll race, says 'it's a fight to the finish'

"There are rumours going around attributed to sources in Delhi that I am withdrawing (from the polls) today. Let me assure you, I don't withdraw from a challenge, never have all my life, never will," Tharoor said. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 03:38 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Shashi Tharoor dismisses talk of withdrawing from Congress prez poll race, says 'it's a fight to the finish'

New Delhi: Congress presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday dismissed talk of him withdrawing from the election, asserting that he never backs down from a challenge and "it is a fight to the finish".

Tharoor, who has been aggressively campaigning in the polls, also asserted that it was a "friendly contest" within the party that was taking place and he is here to stay the course.

Tharoor is set to take on Mallikarjun Kharge in the polls.

"There are rumours going around attributed to sources in Delhi that I am withdrawing (from the polls) today. Let me assure you, I don't withdraw from a challenge, never have all my life, never will," the MP from Thiruvnathapuram said in a video message on Twitter.

"This is a struggle, it is a friendly contest within the party, but it is a fight to the finish and I am here to stay the course. Please come and vote on October 17. For me, 'Think tomorrow, think Tharoor'," Tharoor said.

His remarks come on the last date for the withdrawal of nominations which is October 8.

According to a notification issued by the Congress, the process for filing nominations for the election was from September 24 to 30.

The polling will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the polls.

Live Tv

Congress presidential pollsShashi TharoorCongressSonia GandhiRahul GandhiCongress elections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022