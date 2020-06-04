Shashi Tharoor moves Delhi HC to direct police to preserve wife Sunanda Pushkar's Twitter account

NEW DELHI: Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor has moved Delhi High Court seeking its directions to the Delhi Police to communicate with Twitter India and ask it to preserve the official account of his late wife Sunanda Pushkar during the pendency of the trial

It was submitted by his advocate that the Twitter account details of Sunanda Pushkar were of utmost importance.

On behalf of Tharoor, his counsel alleged that there was apprehension and threat of the account and tweets getting deleted.

He said if that happens then his right to exonerate himself from allegedly false charges level against him will be taken away.

Plea demanded that for a fair trial, the police should preserve material and documents essential for the adjudication of the case. Tharoor’s plea stated that as per the internal policy of Twitter about deceased and inactive users, there is a possibility that the micro-bogging site can delete the account.

It may be noted that Shashi Tharoor is accused of abetment to suicide and changed with other sections of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the suspicious death of his wife in a luxury hotel in Delhi in 2014.

Sunanda Pushkar’s dead body was found at the hotel in January 2014.

Shashi Tharoor, who is a Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, is on bail in the case.