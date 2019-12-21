हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shashi Tharoor posts incorrect map of India, gets trolled, deletes tweet later

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is well known for his knowledge and vocabulary, seems to have landed himself in a soup. This comes as Tharoor took to microblogging site Twitter and posted an incorrect map of India. He was sharing information on the nationwide protests going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and posted a wrong picture of the map of India.

Shashi Tharoor posts incorrect map of India, gets trolled, deletes tweet later
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@sambitswaraj

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is well known for his knowledge and vocabulary, seems to have landed himself in a soup. This comes as Tharoor took to microblogging site Twitter and posted an incorrect map of India. He was sharing information on the nationwide protests going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and posted a wrong picture of the map of India.

Tharoor posted the incorrect photo with the caption, "My first event tomorrow morning leading an @inckerala #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC protest rally in Kozhikode. All welcome!" 

However, oversight by the Congress MP was not overlooked by the Twitterati who are now having a field day with it.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a dig at Tharoor for the post and said, "Why is it so Mr @ShashiTharoor that the Map of India that your party & workers are advertising, is a distorted one ..is this Congress` idea of India -- Distort, Divide & Destroy?? Shouldn`t Mr Tharoor apologise for demeaning India?"

"Chacha Nehru & Indira had gifted Kashmir to Pakistan na... so they want to ensure that it stays with Pakistan... Congress absolutely no shame," added another.

Twitterati also lashed out at the Congress leader and wrote, "Yes he should continuously be questioned...the country should be protected from dirty minds of people like these."

One user commented, "@ShashiTharoor indeed we need to save India but from you ppl (people) who just to please people across the border can`t even put the correct map of India. This can`t be inadvertent error, it`s deliberately done & India is watching Mr.Tharoor."

Tharoor later deleted the tweet after it went viral on the social media platform.

 

