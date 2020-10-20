Shashi Tharoor praises COVID-19 themed Durga idol depicted as doctor, calls it 'brilliantly appropriate'

Kolkata: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was full of praises of an artist who made COVID-19 themed Durga idol. The unique idol depicted Goddess Gurga as doctor who is seen killing the coronavirus.

Sharing the picture of the idol on his Twitter handle, Tharoor said, ''Brilliantly appropriate Covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020.''

Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/Q8ZT8EtWfo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 19, 2020

This year Durga Puja is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to which there are several restrictions imposed on the celebration. In West Bengal, Durga Puja pandals have been declared no-entry zones for visitors.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee, while hearing a public interest litigation, said that no visitors will be allowed to enter the marquees.

For small pandals, barricades will have to be put up five metres from the entrance, while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 metres, the court ordered. There should be 'no-entry' boards on the barricades, it said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced on September 24 the Rs 50,000 grant for each of the 36,946 community Durga puja committees in the state.

The court also asked police to launch a campaign to create public awareness about its order.

There are several COVID-themed puja pandals and idols being made this year.