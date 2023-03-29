Shashi Tharoor Reveals How Nirmala Sitharaman Helped In Getting Life-Saving Injection To Cancer Patient

New Delhi: Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor recently shared a rare instance of cooperation between the BJP and the Congress amid the ongoing war of words between the two parties over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament. Taking to Twitter, he shared a story of how he with the help of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman helped a family save their daughter from a rare form of cancer.

Tharoor revealed that he had written to Sitharaman seeking a GST exemption for certain life-saving drugs needed by a cancer patient, and the request was granted. Tharoor thanked Sitharaman and her personal secretary, Sernya Bhutia, stating that they have "reaffirmed my faith in government, in politics, and above all in humanity."

The story began with a young couple approaching Tharoor for help with their baby girl, who was suffering from a rare form of cancer known as High-Risk Neuroblastoma. The only way to save her life was a shot of Dinutuximab Beta (Qarziba), which costs Rs 10 lakh per vial. While the parents somehow managed to raise the funds to import the drug, they were unable to pay the Rs 7 lakh GST required for release at the Mumbai Airport. The Customs would not release the consignment until the payment was made.

Tharoor, who was moved by the family's plight, wrote to Sitharaman requesting a GST exemption on humanitarian grounds. However, the letter was not immediately noticed, and the situation became urgent as the drug was perishable and would expire while in the custody of Customs. Tharoor decided to call Sitharaman to explain the situation. "I told her that this baby depended on her exercising her authority immediately," he wrote.

Within half an hour of Tharoor's conversation with Sitharaman, he received a call from her personal secretary Sernya Bhutia. The situation was discussed with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, and a GST exemption was granted on 'humanitarian grounds'.

"The family will get (the) injection, the baby will live, and our exchequer will sacrifice Rs 7 lakhs in GST income to bring life and joy to a small child," Tharoor wrote.