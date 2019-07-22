Shashi Tharoor slams Donald Trump over attack on Hindu priest in US

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday lashed out at US President Donald Trump over attack on a Hindu priest near a temple in Floral Park, New York. Tharoor also slammed Trump for his anti-immigrant policies and said that innocents are targeted when a president "targets immigrants and encourages" such chants during his rallies.

The Hindu priest identified as Swami Harish Chander Puri was attacked by a man while he was walking down the street. The 52-year-old attacker came from behind and started hitting him Swami Harish without any reason. The attacker kept on screaming "this is my neighborhood" when he assaulted Swami Harish.

"When the US President targets immigrants and encourages chants of "send her back" at rallies, real harm is inflicted on innocents. Have received reports of a brutal attack on Swami Harish Chander Puri Ji, priest of the Shiv Shakti Peeth temple in Glen Oaks, Queens, NY," Tharoor tweeted.

"Swamiji was attacked on Thursday by a man who reportedly screamed, "this is my neighbourhood". Thankfully this advocate of compassion and harmonious coexistence is recovering from his injuries. The danger of bigoted language, increasingly apparent in our India, hurts the US too," Tharoor added.

The priest was assaulted so badly that he was admitted to a hospital. Swami Harish suffered bruises and abrasions all over his body in the attack. Police have arrested the assaulter and he has been charged with assault, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.