Arvind Kejriwal mannerism at PM meet

Arvind Kejriwal was slammed for his gesture and posture during the meet.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today wrote a funny poetry to take aim at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his mannerism during a meet with PM Narendra Modi. Tharoor, through his tweet, also took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party that had called Kejriwal "mannerless" after the tweet went viral.

Tharoor, known for his class-apart vocabulary, penned a poem.

"There once was a CM of Delhi
Who stretched from his head to his belly;
The onscreen reticulation
Revealed his pandiculation
So BJP frothed& quivered like jelly!" Mr Tharoor posted on Twitter.

In a viral video, Kejriwal was seen sitting in what BJP termed as a mannerless posture.

Tweeting a video of Modi's interaction with chief ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya had said, "Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism."

In the video, Kejriwal was seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his hands behind his head.

Asking whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had wondered whether Kejriwal was "bored or mannerless or both"

The virtual meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers was convened to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.

