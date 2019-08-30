close

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha praises PM Modi for scrapping of Article 370, his meeting with Donald Trump

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Shatrughan Sinha, who joined Congress ahead of the 2019 General Election, is all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again. 

Shatrughan Sinha praises PM Modi for scrapping of Article 370, his meeting with Donald Trump

New Delhi: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Shatrughan Sinha, who joined Congress ahead of the 2019 General Election, is all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again. 

Complimenting PM Modi for scrapping of Article 370 and his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Shatrughan on Friday said that it's his habit to speak the truth and whoever works for the interest of the country, he will appreciate him. 

"PM Modi has fulfilled the dreams of leaders like Syama Prasad Mukherjee, other top politicians by the abrogation of Article 370, which ends Jammu and Kashmir's special status," the actor-politician said. 

Of the Prime Minister's meeting with President Trump, Shatrughan said that the entire nation is praising Modi on seeing how well he handled the talks in between them. 

"I am praising PM Modi for two reasons. Firstly because my political career shaped with the BJP and secondly, Nanaji Deshmukh, who was recently conferred with the Bharat Ratna, was the one who brought me to the saffron party," Shatrughan said.

"I am obviously attached to the party because of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani. Also, if a prime minister is working for the betterment of the country, irrespective of the party, we should appreciate him," he added.

This is the third time in about a month when Shatrughan, a strong critic of PM Modi, has praised him. 

First, he has termed PM's Independence Day speech as "extremely courageous, well-researched and thought-provoking" and then again for his meeting with President Trump. 

Meanwhile, when asked about Pakistan ministers provocative statements against India, Shatrughan said that PM Modi, his cabinet and the opposition is taking steps to prevent war between the two countries. 

