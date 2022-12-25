'She has Pakistan connection...': Rape accused MP Rahul Shewale seeks NIA probe

Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) Rahul Shewale, a Lok Sabha member from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, on Sunday demanded a National Investigation Agency probe into the complaint of rape filed against him by a woman, who he alleged had links with Pakistan and Dawood Ibrahim.

Addressing a press conference here, Shewale said he has made the demand to state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "The woman is making baseless allegations against me...She is a habitual complainant and has been harassing me and my family for the last two years. She has links with Pakistan and (fugitive gangster) Dawood Ibrahim. She is misusing the help I provided during the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to finish off my political career," Shwale claimed.

A court in Andheri has directed that a case be filed against the woman, he said, adding that his wife has filed a complaint against the woman at the Govandi police station. "Police are on the lookout for the woman. It is a serious matter that the woman is being shielded and brought on a public platform. The Yuva Sena and Nationalist Congress Party are behind this move," Shewale alleged.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Thursday asked the state government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe rape allegations against the Mumbai South Central MP after the matter was raised in the House by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLCs. The woman had levelled the allegation against Shewale earlier this year.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)



Live TV