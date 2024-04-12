NEW DELHI: In a swift rejoinder to the provocative remarks made by Misa Bharti, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a scathing response, dismissing her statements as mere "daydreaming." Misa Bharti recently sparked controversy by suggesting that if the opposition-led INDIA Alliance assumes power, all BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would face imprisonment. Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Bharti had said, "We are talking about the implementation of MSP and he (PM Modi) sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he arrives here (Bihar). If the people of this country give the INDIA alliance a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars." Her assertion, deemed as a threat by the BJP, drew sharp criticism.

BJP Replies To Misa Bharti

Reacting to Bharti's remarks, Ravi Shankar Prasad, a prominent Bihar BJP leader, warned against such rhetoric, emphasizing that threatening the Prime Minister would not be tolerated. The BJP leader underscored the impending electoral outcome, confidently predicting victory surpassing 400 seats for their party. "If you threaten the Prime Minister, action will be taken. Stop daydreaming, the results will be out on June 4th, and it will surpass 400," Prasad said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On RJD leader Dr Misa Bharti's remark, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "What has happened to Misa Bharti?...The woman who's father (Lalu Yadav) has been convicted in the fodder scam...I warn her to not make such statements...You family is immeresed in… pic.twitter.com/5HbEwSCfs8 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

BJP's Counterattack On RJD

Notably, the BJP leader pointed out the irony of Bharti's stance, highlighting the corruption charges against her father, Lalu Prasad Yadav. He cautioned Bharti against making unfounded statements, reminding her of her family's tainted history. "What has happened to Misa Bharti? The woman's father (Lalu Yadav) has been convicted in the fodder scam. I warn her not to make such statements. Your family is immersed in corruption," he said.

Electoral Dynamics In Bihar

As the electoral battleground heats up in Bihar, Misa Bharti finds herself pitted against BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav in the Pataliputra constituency, setting the stage for a closely watched contest. With polling scheduled across seven phases, the state braces for a decisive electoral showdown.

Reflecting on past electoral outcomes, the BJP-led NDA emerged triumphant in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, clinching a dominant victory in Bihar. The coalition secured an overwhelming majority, overshadowing the opposition's Mahagathbandhan.

BJP's Electoral Performance

In the previous elections, the BJP asserted its dominance by securing a substantial share of seats, consolidating its position as a formidable political force in Bihar. The party's resounding victory underscored its growing influence and widespread support among voters.