She Was Captured By Hamas Terrorists...Brutalised...Know The Horrific Story Of 21-Yr-Old Tattoo Artiste

The Israel-Hamas war saw many horrific incidents. Since the October 7 terror attack, thousands of lives have been lost. Many Israelis are still in the captivity of Hamas and whenever any of them gets freed, they share their horrific story with the world. One such story is of 21-year-old Israeli-French tattoo artist Mia Schem who remained in Hamas captivity for 54 days. Mia Schem said that while she was afraid of being raped by the Hamas terrorist, she got saved only due to the fact that the terrorist's wife and children used to live in the next room.

Telling about her terrifying experience, the 21-year-old explains she was kept in a dark room and watched all the time. She was hungry and teased by the fighter's family, always worried that they might kill her at any time. She said that she was not allowed to talk, seen or heard. Schem, who was under constant surveillance, said that she felt like being raped by the eyes of the terrorism. Schem also shared that the terrorist even confided to her that he did not love his wife.

Mia Schem was abducted from a music festival in southern Israel during the October 7 terror attack. She was kept by a family in Gaza connected to a Palestinian group. Later, she appeared in a video by Hamas, saying the hostages were treated well, which made her more recognizable. She was released in a prisoner-hostage exchange during a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has continued its attack against Hamas and has hundreds of soldiers in the counteroffensive so far.