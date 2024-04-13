Sheer Display Of Hooliganism: TMC Shares Video Of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Clashing With TMC Workers

New Delhi: Congress leader and candidate from Behrampore parliamentary constituency of West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reportedly engaged in an altercation with Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during his campaign in the constituency.

The TMC shared an alleged CCTV footage on Saturday, where the party criticised the action of the Congress leader and said it is just a "fear of losing" against TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan who is also contesting from the same Lok Sabha seat.

The footage was recorded at 10:49 am on today's morning when the Congress leader was seen threatening to slap a TMC worker and later engaged in a heated argument with the worker. "Your thuggery in Baharampur won't go unnoticed. Your fear of losing elections is pretty evident from your actions. But using muscle power to intimidate our workers won't help you in any way!" the post read.

SHEER DISPLAY OF HOOLIGANISM BY ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY



Your thuggery in Baharampur won't go unnoticed. Your fear of losing elections is pretty evident from your actions. But using muscle power to intimidate our workers won't help you in anyway!



SHAME! pic.twitter.com/eQFgFD0IRD — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 13, 2024

On the other hand Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury interacted with the media to defend himself and said a few people came and started chanting the 'go back' slogan when I was returning to home after doing the campaign. "While I was going home after campaigning, a few people came and started chanting the 'go back' slogan. When I got out of the car, they started saying that I haven't done anything in the past 5 years," Chowdhury said.