'Sheesh Mahal' Row: CM House Visit Drama By AAP To Divert Attention From Corruption, Says BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday accused the AAP leaders of diverting attention from the "corruption and irregularities" surrounding the "Sheesh Mahal", and enacting drama of a visit to the bungalow while the model code of conduct was implemented for the upcoming Assembly polls.

"Why did AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj not visit the Sheesh Mahal earlier?", questioned Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva after they were stopped by the police from visiting the bungalow in Civil Lines, earlier in the day.

Singh on Sunday challenged the BJP for a visit to "Sheesh Mahal" and the Prime Minister's residence dubbing it "Raj Mahal" along with media persons.

Sachdeva charged, "The AAP leaders are doing drama and trying to divert attention from the Sheesh corruption and irregularities committed in the construction of Sheesh Mahal (6, Flagstaff Road, occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister). Why did they not think of showing the Sheesh Mahal earlier and now insist on a visit when the administration is bound by a model code of conduct?"

The Delhi BJP president visited AB 17 Mathura Road bungalow allotted to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. He asked, "Why is Atishi demanding another bungalow when she was allotted this bungalow?"

Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre evicted her from the chief minister's bungalow by cancelling allotment.

According to the department, Atishi failed to take possession of the property within the mandated time frame.

"The allottee had failed to take physical possession/occupation of the bungalow at 6, Flag Staff Road, despite multiple requests/correspondences and even after issuance of 'Habitability Certificate' for the bungalow, certifying that the bungalow was fit for immediate occupation and fully habitable. However, in this case, possession was not taken even after three months," the PWD letter stated.

The PWD has, meanwhile, offered two other bungalows to the chief minister.

Sachdeva said, "Atishi should tell the people why did not she take possession of the Flagstaff Road bungalow within three months, and now claiming that her allotment was cancelled".

He also alleged that Atishi herself did not live at AB 17 Mathura Road bungalow and asked her to clarify who lived there.

"It is the same bungalow where Sheila Dikshit lived as Delhi's chief minister from 1998 to 2004. Why can Atishi not live in it?" he questioned.

Sachdeva alleged that the AAP leaders were indulging in "petty politics" by raising questions over the PM's residence, to divert attention from the notoriety gained by the "Sheesh Mahal".