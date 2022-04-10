Amritsar: The residents of Jatti Umra, situated near Amritsar and the ancestral village of Shehbaz Sharif, the front runner for the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan and younger brother of three-time Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif offered prayers in village Gurdwara urging the Almighty that the Sharif family may once again get the reins of the neighboring country in their hands.

A local medical practitioner Dr. Dilbagh Singh told Zee News, “We held prayers for the Chardi Kalan for Shehbaz Sharif and prayed that he would be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan”. Dilbagh Singh's father late Massa Singh was a friend of Mian Muhammad Sharif, father of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif family had migrated to Pakistan before the partition. Both Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif were born in Pakistan. In 2013, Shehbaz Sharif visited his ancestral village in the capacity of Chief Minister of Pakistani Punjab and had also inaugurated several development projects in his village. Sharif family had also been giving employment to people from their ancestral village in India in their factories in Dubai.

Former sarpanch of the village Dilbagh Singh said they were very happy for Sharif running for the top post and were hopeful that with the help of Pak parliamentarians he would be declared the next Pakistan PM on Monday (April 11).

Expressing hope for the resumption of Indo-Pak trade and an amicable solution to the contentious issues between the two countries, another local resident Balwinder Singh said, “Nothing could have been better than Shehbaz Sharif getting the command of Pakistan, since their roots are in India they would like to resolve all the issues with India across the table”.

The villagers gathered at the local Gurdwara and offered prayers for the Chardi Kalan of Shabaz Sharif.

The villagers are also eager to extend an invitation to Shehbaz Sharif to visit his ancestral village once he becomes Pakistan PM. "First he visited here as Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab and now we will like to see him visiting here as Prime Minister of Pakistan, it will be a matter of pride for the whole village," said Dilbagh Singh.

