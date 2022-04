Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif today took the oath as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif's oath-taking, initially scheduled for 8.30 pm IST, was slightly delayed after Pakistan President Arif Alvi reportedly fell ill. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath of office to 70-year-old Shehbaz in President Dr Arif Alvi's absence, who went on 'sick' leave ahead of the PML-N leader's inauguration.

Earlier, Pakistan Parliament elected unopposed Shehbaz who was the only candidate left in the race after former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

"Sharif has secured 174 votes? and has been declared as prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," according to the formal result announced by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who presided over the National Assembly session after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said his conscience did not allow him to conduct the session.

In the House of 342, the winning candidate should get support of at least 172 lawmakers.

