Shehzad Poonawalla appointed IT and Social Media head of Delhi BJP

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was today (December 23) appointed as the in-charge of social media and IT cell of party's Delhi's unit. Poonawala  replaced Vineet Goenka, who will now serve as a spokesperson of the Delhi BJP.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala was today (December 23) appointed as the in-charge of social media and IT cell of party's Delhi's unit. Poonawala  replaced Vineet Goenka, who will now serve as a spokesperson of the Delhi BJP.

The reshuffling in the state unit was done by its state chief Adesh Gupta. The appointments came into force with immediate effect, a statement said. 

In a tweet, Poonawala thanked senior BJP leaders, including the party's national president, JP Nadda, for being given the new responsibility.

With agency inputs

