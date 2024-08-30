Advertisement
Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party Leader's Decomposed Body Found in Meghalaya

Police found Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna's decomposed body near the India-Bangladesh border.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Image: File Photo

Meghalaya Police recovered the decomposed body of the top leader of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, Ishaque Ali Khan Panna from a betelnut plantation in Jaintia Hills district bordering Bangladesh, officials said.

His body was discovered on August 26 evening, around 1.5 km from the India-Bangladesh border, they added.

SP Giri Prasad informed that Panna was identified through his passport.

Panna, a former general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and a well-known Awami League member from the Pirojpur district had been on the run since the Sheikh Hasina government fell on August 5, sources said, PTI reported.

His body has been sent to for further identification at Khliehriat Civil Hospital, the SP said on Wednesday.

Initial reports indicated that Panna may have suffered a cardiac arrest while attempting to cross the border. 

However, conflicting accounts suggest he might have been involved in a shooting incident with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police said.

