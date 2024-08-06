The travel plans of Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, to London have encountered unexpected delays due to some uncertainties, and it appears she will remain in India for a few more days, according to sources. After her resignation, Hasina arrived at Hindon airbase via a C-130J military transport aircraft and has since been moved to a secure, undisclosed location.

Sheikh Hasina, along with her sister Sheikh Rehana, had initially intended to seek temporary refuge in London after leaving India. However, this plan has been put on hold following indications from the UK government that she might not receive legal immunity in the event of an investigation into the recent violent protests in Bangladesh.

The intention to travel to London was communicated to Indian authorities prior to her arrival at Hindon, as Hasina aimed to join her niece Tulip Siddiq, who serves as the economic secretary to the Treasury and is a Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate in the UK Parliament.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called for a comprehensive UN-led inquiry into the violence and loss of life in Bangladesh over the past fortnight, asserting that the people deserve a full and independent investigation.

Hasina has reportedly informed New Delhi of her potential next moves and is also considering Finland as a destination, where she has family connections.

Reports indicate that Hasina's travel plans have encountered issues, potentially extending her stay in the country for a few more days. The situation is described as dynamic, lacking a clear direction or resolution.

The 76-year-old, who governed the South Asian nation with a firm hand for 15 years, stepped down as prime minister amid vast protests. What started as opposition to a job quota scheme evolved into a widespread movement calling for her removal from office.

The contentious quota system allocated 30 percent of civil service positions to the descendants of those who fought in the 1971 war of liberation. Despite opposition boycotts, Hasina's Awami League maintained control in the January parliamentary elections.

The ex-prime minister departed from her official residence, Ganabhavan, via a military helicopter to an airbase. Subsequently, she was transported to Hindon aboard a C-130 military aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, according to sources.