Shelter homes open in Delhi to protect the homeless from bone-chilling cold

New Delhi: As the cold wave continues to sweep through parts of North India, including the national capital, New Delhi, shelter homes have been opened to provide aid to the homeless population. The shelter homes, known as Rain Basera, offer beds, blankets, breakfast, and ample space for homeless individuals.

Amjad Khan, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, expressed his gratitude towards the government for opening the shelter homes. "The government has done good management for homeless people here. We used to sleep outside, but since the administration has made these temporary houses, we are shifted here. Tea and breakfast are available in the morning, and blankets are also available," he said.

Delhi | Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes opened for homeless people.



Visuals from a shelter home near Lodhi Road pic.twitter.com/7t9ZKUVOf7 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

'Rain Basera has proper arrangements for bed, breakfast, water, toilet,' says caretaker

Nihal Hussain, the caretaker of the Rain Basera shelter on Lodhi Road, stated that they have proper arrangements for bed, breakfast, water, and toilet for those in need. "There are a total of eight caretakers, who are deployed in different shifts on a rotation basis," he said.

Also Read: Delhi witnesses 3rd worst cold wave in 23 years, another expected from January 14, says IMD

However, despite these efforts, there are still individuals facing extreme cold conditions with only a single-layered blanket to protect them. Roshan, a homeless person resorting to a bonfire at Delhi's Kashmere gate area, stated, "We are facing a lot of trouble, there is no place in Rain Basera, night shelters for homeless people in Delhi, we do not have a single blanket, we are left with no food and drink."

Delhi | Cold wave grips the national capital, people sit around bonfires to get relief.



Visuals from Kashmere Gate and Yamuna Bazar pic.twitter.com/xSZ6LSeEWP — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Lack of space in existing shelters

Many of the homeless who were rejected from the Rain Basera due to overcrowding have demanded for more night shelters from the government. "It is cold at night, they shun me when I go to the Rain Basera," said another homeless person who was rejected due to overcrowding, adding that more night shelters should be made.

Cold wave expected again from Jan 15 in North India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that cold wave conditions are likely to re-emerge over North-West India and peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures expected to dip after two days from January 12. IMD scientist Roy stated, "We are expecting these western disturbances to move eastwards from tomorrow. So, temperatures will start to fall after 48 hours. Correspondingly, there is a chance that cold wave conditions will re-emerge over entire North-West India from January 15 and 16."

Despite the efforts of the government and the opening of shelter homes, it is clear that more needs to be done to aid the homeless population during this cold wave. It is imperative that the government takes action to provide more night shelters and aid to those facing extreme cold conditions.

(With ANI inputs)