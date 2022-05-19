New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing of the Gyanvapi mosque case, former court-appointed Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra submitted the survey report before the Varanasi court. The advocate revealed that several sculptures of gods and goddesses along with other structures related to Hindu belief were seen in the Masjid, said an ANI report.

Advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed Commissioner by the Varanasi court to survey the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex, was later removed for leaking the information. "Outside the barricading of the disputed area, the ruins of the old temple were found in which sculptures of gods and goddesses and patterns of lotus were seen. In the middle, stone sculptures of Sheshnag and "Nag phan" like patterns were seen. All the slabs seemed to be part of a big edifice," the survey report submitted before the court said.

According to the report, "Further four idol like structures with "Sinduri" mark were observed. It seemed that arrangments for lighting diyas were there. The stone slabs with artistic patterns were kept in the west wall behind the mosque appeared to be in the continuity with the big structure." It further mentioned that the three-four sculptures with Sindoor marks and `Choukhat` like stone slab are believed to be `Sringar Gouri`.

Notably, the local court had removed Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra on Tuesday, stating that he had been "highly irresponsible" in executing the work. The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday.

The Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya on Monday claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place."

Court-appointed commission submits Gyanvapi survey report

The Varanasi court-appointed commission, which conducted the survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and sought a two-day extension, submitted its report on Thursday. Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the report of the survey work carried out on May 14, 15 and 16 in the court of the District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar.

After removing Advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra on Tuesday, the court-appointed Vishal Singh as the special advocate commissioner and Ajay Pratap Singh as the assistant advocate commissioner. The reconstituted commission carried out the survey on May 14, 15 and 16.

SC asks Varanasi civil court not to proceed with Gyanvapi hearing till May 20

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till it takes up the matter on Friday. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit in the case is indisposed.

Appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi said several applications have been filed across the country to "seal" various mosques and in the Gyanvapi case in Varanasi the hearing is going on and an application has been filed to "demolish" a wall around the 'wazukhana' (ablution room).

Ahmadi said he cannot oppose adjournment on the grounds of the health of a counsel but an undertaking should be given that Hindu devotees will not proceed with the civil court proceedings.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who urged the court to take up the matter for hearing on Friday, said they are assuring the bench that the Hindu parties would not proceed with the hearing before the civil court at Varanasi.

The bench recorded the submission and passed the order asking the civil court to not proceed with the hearing in the case till Friday when it will hear the matter.

Earlier on May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform 'religious observances'.

(With Agency Inputs)