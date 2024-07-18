Shift In Terror Base: Peer Panjal Hills Become New Hub For Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir

After decades of quiet, the Peer Panjal hills in Jammu and Kashmir have emerged as a hotspot for terrorist activities. The rugged terrain and dense forests of the Peer Panjal region now host a significant number of foreign terrorists. According to security sources, a fresh batch of 25 to 30 terrorists from Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has infiltrated over the past five months, launching attacks on security forces.

Previously, the Kashmir Valley was the epicenter of terrorist activity, but in the last three years, there has been a noticeable shift towards Jammu. Data shows that out of 109 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the past three years, 53% occurred in the hills of Jammu. Since the first attack in Poonch in June 2021, 51 security personnel have lost their lives in the Jammu region, mainly in Poonch, Rajouri, and Doda areas. Terrorists continue to target security forces in Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, and Udhampur districts.

This year alone, Jammu has witnessed 14 terror attacks resulting in the deaths of 13 security personnel. Security sources indicate that about 25-30 foreign terrorists are active in the Doda Chenab valley belt, with a similar number in the Poonch-Rajouri area. These terrorists, divided into small groups, are highly trained, well-armed, and adept at navigating the challenging terrain and dense forests, which offer natural cover and strategic advantages.

Most of these terrorists are believed to be affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. In Doda, attacks have been claimed by the Kashmir Tigers, a Jaish offshoot, while in Poonch-Rajouri, the 'People’s Anti-Fascist Front,' a Jaish and Lashkar mix group, has taken responsibility.

Defense analysts suggest these terrorists, many from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have combat experience in Afghanistan and Syria, and may include former Pakistani Army soldiers. The presence of fighters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have previously fought alongside the Taliban, is highly likely.

SP Vaid, former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted the critical nature of the situation in the Pir Panjal range, noting that the terrorists active in Poonch, Rajouri, and Doda are highly trained in mountain and jungle warfare. These terrorists use sophisticated weapons like the American M4 rifle equipped with night vision, making them formidable opponents. They also use steel-coated Chinese-made bullets capable of piercing bulletproof armor.

Defense experts emphasize that the current breed of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir differs significantly from those in the 90s. These new infiltrators, many entering through the Shamshawari hills of Kupwara, have sophisticated weapons and guerilla warfare skills. They avoid using mobile phones, relying instead on ultra-secure communication devices, and do not interact directly with local villagers.

Farooq Renzu, a political analyst, argues that Pakistan's renewed focus on Jammu and Kashmir is a strategic diversion from the tensions in Gilgit Baltistan, where locals express a desire to join India. This shift comes after the abrogation of Article 370, which saw security forces in the valley disrupt the terrorist ecosystem effectively. Consequently, Pakistan-based handlers began contacting ex-terrorists in regions like Chenab Valley, Doda, Bhalesa, Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, Poonch, Rajouri, and Surankot, areas that had been relatively neglected by security forces.

In response, the security grid in Jammu is being tightened, with redeployment and recalibration of security forces underway to counter the escalating threat.