Shift protesting mayors of 3 municipal corporations from outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence: High Court to police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday (December 18) directed the police to make efforts to shift the mayors of three municipal corporations protesting outside Delhi Chief Minister's residence to another location.

The High Court said if the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited political gatherings in the national capital till December 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic, then evict protestors from outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Delhi Police counsel told the court that they have made a sincere effort to move these protestors to a different location and informed them about DDMA order that political events in Delhi are prohibited till December 31, 2020, and thus permission to hold a protest cannot be granted.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that the court expects the police to take appropriate steps to implement the direction of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and also the provisions of section 144 IPC which has been imposed in the area where the chief minister's residence is located.

If no action is taken for violation of the DDMA direction, then it will send out an "incorrect signal", said the HC, and listed the matter for hearing on December 21.

The court was hearing a plea by the Civil Lines Residents Association, represented by advocate Rohit Bhagat, against the ongoing protest outside the CM's residence there on grounds that it was blocking the road and causing inconvenience to residents there.

The court directions and observations came after it was told by Delhi Police that it has provided to the protestors the copies of the DDMA direction, a standing order issued by the agency prohibiting protests in residential areas and that section 144 IPC has been imposed in the area, but they were not moving away from the site.