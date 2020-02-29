After CAA clash in Meghalaya, curfew imposed in Shillong from Saturday noon

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
According to a statement released by the District Magistrate M War Nongbri, the curfew has been imposed in Shillong from 12 noon today until further orders.

Hours after clashes erupted in Shella area of East Khasi Hills during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally, a curfew has been imposed in Shillong city on Saturday (February 29, 2020). 

The statement cites apprehension of serious deterioration of law and order in the city. It also stated that there is a likelihood of serious breach of peace and tranquillity and may lead to loss of life and property.

The areas under curfew are Lumdiengjri PS, including; Jaiaw, Mawkhar, Urnsolmun, Rialmmth, WailiuSdoh, Mawprem, Lumdiengjri, Lamavilla Qualapan, Wahthapbru, Sunny Hill, Cantonment, Boucher Road, Mawlong Haat (excluding localities beyond Umshymi bridge). 

Sadar PS area including; Police Bazar, Jail Road, Keating Road and Polo.

On February 28, a night curfew had been imposed and internet services had been suspended for 48 hours in six districts of Meghalaya after clashes erupted in Shella area. 

The SMS services have been restricted to only five SMS per day in Shillong. According to the reports, incidents of vandalism and arson took place in East Khasi Hills.

The six districts affected are--East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

