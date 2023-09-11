Shillong Teer Result Today 11.09.2023 First And Second Round Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Result 2023: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind Meghalaya game in which winners are selected by the number of arrows shot. The lucky numbers for the first and second rounds of the September 11 tournament may be found at meghalayateer.com. Monday through Saturday, results are revealed at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with Sundays reserved for church visits. Unlike most lotteries in India, the game is supervised by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act and is legal. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to check

Shillong Teer lottery results are announced on the official website, https://www.meghalayateer.com/. If you are waiting for the results, you can view the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to participate

Shillong Teer is a lottery game that can be played by purchasing tickets ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 100. Monday through Saturday, sales begin at 10 a.m. Within two minutes, players must guess the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in the first and second rounds at Shillong's Polo Ground, with a maximum of 30 and 20 arrows respectively. Meghalaya has approximately 5,000 ticket booking counters spread across 11 districts.