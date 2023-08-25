Shillong Teer Result Today 25.08.2023 First And Second Round Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Result 2023: The number of arrows fired in the Shillong Teer Lottery, a unique game played in Meghalaya, determines the winner. The winning numbers for the competition's first and second rounds on August 25 can be found on sarkariexam.com. The Shillong Teer Lottery Game winners are determined by an accurate calculation of the number of arrows launched in a day. This lottery game consists of two rounds. Between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM, Teer Betting Centres are selling tickets for both rounds.

Shillong Teer Result 2023

Date FR(03:45PM) SR(04:45PM) 25.08.2023 XX XX

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to participate

Shillong Teer is a lottery game in which tickets ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 100 can be purchased. Sales start at 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday. Players must guess the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in the first and second rounds at Shillong's Polo Ground in two minutes, with a maximum of 30 and 20 arrows respectively. Meghalaya has about 5,000 ticket counters distributed across 11 districts.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to check

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery may be seen at https://www.meghalayateer.com/. If you cannot wait for the results, you can view the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

In a single day, the player must guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows shot and hit the target. The winner of the lottery is the individual who correctly predicts the number. Every day, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows in the first round and just 20 arrows in the second.