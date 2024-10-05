Shimla Court Orders Masjid Committee, Waqf Board To Demolish 3 Floors Of Sanjauli Mosque, Gives 2 Months Ultimatum

The Shimla Municipal Commissioner Court on Saturday ordered the demolition of three floors of the Sanjauli Mosque in Himachal Pradesh. The Court has given two months to the Masjid committee and Waqf Board to complete the demolition process.

The next date of hearing in the case is December 21.

BS Thakur, an advocate representing Waqf Board in the case told reporters, "The court has passed orders that the Masjid committee and Waqf Board should demolish the top three floors of the mosque at their own cost. The time limit of two months has been given for the demolition.

In due course, it will be decided about the rest of the portion of the building. The next date of hearing is 21st December. The mosque committee has given the undertaking to demolish the top three floors."

The conflict arose from the construction of a mosque which was alleged to be illegal in Sanjauli and subsequent protests by Hindu organizations.

Jagat Paul, an advocate representing local residents of Sanjauli, told ANI, "The court has said that it is not important to make locals a party in the case as a case is already going on between the Administration and the violator (Sanjauli mosque committee). We are happy that after local residents came to court and this decision has been given today."

The Sanjauli Mosque issue once again flared up after AIMIM Delhi Chief Shoaib Jamai visited the mosque and posted a video on social media, alleging discriminatory actions against the mosque in comparison to other illegal constructions in the area.

The Sanjauli Mosque Committee, however, has firmly disagreed with Jamai's views. They argue that outsiders are trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of Shimla, and political rhetoric surrounding the issue has intensified.

The Sanjauli Mosque Committee and the local Muslim community distanced themselves from Jamai's remarks. They denounced his statement as harmful to Shimla's peaceful environment and called for action against him.