Shimla, Manali Blanketed In Snow On Christmas: 4 Dead, 223 Roads Shut, Hotel Occupancy Crosses 70%

Himachal Snowfall: Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh, along with parts of Jammu and Kashmir, have been blanketed in fresh snowfall. Temperatures have plunged below freezing, creating a white wonderland. While tourists rejoice in the Christmas holiday charm, the snow has caused trouble for vehicles in the region. At least four people died in accidents during the past 24 hours and several other sustained injuries, according to PTI.

Heavy snowfall hit Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and higher areas of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, and Sirmaur districts. Over 223 roads, including three national highways, remain shut. Key routes like the Attari-Leh highway, Sanj-Aut in Kullu, and Khab Sangam-Gramphoo in Lahaul-Spiti are closed to traffic.

Hotel occupancy in Shimla has crossed 70%, PTI reported MK Seth, president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association as saying. He stated that snowfall boosted room bookings by 30 percentage points.

A total number of 145 routes are closed in Shimla, followed by 25 in Kullu district and 20 in 20 in Mandi. Some regions are facing electricity issues as 356 transformers stopped working amid heavy snowfall, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Authorities rescued tourists stranded in around 500 vehicles by late Monday, said Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster) Onkar Sharma. He urged tourists to follow advisories issued by the district administration and police. Sharma also advised them to heed local suggestions and avoid driving in snowy conditions.

Social media is abuzz with images of snow-covered Shimla and Manali. The MeT department has forecasted rain and snow at isolated places in some parts of the state and Shimla in particular from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon, with increased downpour expected on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh expressed hope that the snowfall will boost tourism. He said that the department is ready to handle the increased tourist influx expected mostly in Shimla, Kullu-Manali and Dalhousie. A total of 268 machineries, including two snow blowers, have been deployed to clear the roads, Singh added.

Khadrala recorded the highest snowfall at 24 cm, followed by Sangla with 16.5 cm. Shillaro received 15.3 cm, while Chopal and Jubbal registered 15 cm each. Kalpa saw 14 cm, Nichar 10 cm, Shimla 7 cm, Pooh 6 cm, and Jot 5 cm.

(With PTI inputs)