Shimla: Police Release CCTV Clips Of Stone-Pelting During Anti-Mosque Protest; 6 Officers Injured, 8 FIRs Filed

Amidst the ongoing protest in Shimla over 'illegal mosque', the police released a video on Friday showing stone pelting during Wednesday's protest in Sanjauli. The protest, concerning the purported illegal construction of the mosque, has led to the registration of eight FIRs so far. Six police officers were injured, including a female officer who sustained vertebrae fractures and is in serious condition.

On Wednesday, protesters removed the initial layer of barricades and clashed with security forces while attempting to enter the Dhalli Tunnel East portal during their march. Police used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma accused the grand old party and said that all of this is happening because of the Congress government and this issue is not raised by BJP.

"Their cabinet minister raised this issue in the House. It is not appropriate for Sukhvinder Sukhu to remain in power now... It is Congress's strategy to make Hindus and Muslims, forward and backward fight... They know how the politics of Himachal will work so they made their cabinet minister make a statement," he said.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the state government will work according to the law.

"There was a protest in Sanjauli, it happened on a large scale and some police personnel were also injured in it, they are in the hospital and some protesters were also injured in it," Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh said, ANI reported.

