Shiromani Akali Dal

SAD takes out protest march against farm laws in Delhi, top leaders detained briefly

Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and other 15 leaders from Shiromani Akali Dal were detained by the Delhi Police as they led a protest march in the national capital agianst the farm laws.

SAD takes out protest march against farm laws in Delhi, top leaders detained briefly
ANI photo

New Delhi: President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were detained by the Delhi Police on Friday (September 17, 2021) as they led a protest march in the national capital to mark the first anniversary of the passing of the contentious farm laws in Parliament.

The demonstrators marched from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to the Parliament House. The party, which broke its alliance with the ruling coalition over dispute on farm laws, is observing September 17 as Black Day. The leaders were detained for taking out the protest march in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. They were subsequently released, as per the police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said the SAD president, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and 15 other party leaders were detained at Parliament Street police station.

"The protest march today not only symbolises the farmers' dissent but will also be remembered as a historic event that struck at the root of tyranny. Let's unite to mark this day as the beginning of a renewed revolt to bring justice for farmers," the SAD president had tweeted.

According to the police, the SAD was not granted permission to hold the protest in view of existing guidelines for COVID-19 framed under the Supreme Court's order.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at several border points in Delhi against the Centre's three farm laws for over nine months now. The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws. However, the Centre has insisted that these farm laws will give farmers a new opportunity to sell their produce and rejected claims that they are aimed at doing away with the minimum support price regime and farm mandis.

