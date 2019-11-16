Shiv Sena attacks BJP in Samana editorials, says new equations in Maharahstra causing pain to some people

New Delhi: The frontpage of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday criticised the BJP saying new political equations in Maharashtra is huring some people. Written with title 'Horse market under the guise of President's Rule' (Rastrapati shasan ki aar mein ghorabazaar', Shiv Sena tore into ally BJP with the editorial article saying in a bid to hide its weakness, the ruling party has been cursing that the alliance government, if formed, collapse in Maharashtra within six month.

President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that the formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

The development came as the political stalemate continued since the declaration of Assembly poll results last month, with the Congress and NCP saying they had not yet taken any decision on Shiv Sena's proposal of forming a government and will hold further discussions.

On Saturday, Maharashtra caretake Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met the Governor and expressed the party's inability to form the government due to lack of enough numbers. Despite their alliance getting a majority, Shiv Sena and BJP parted ways following disagreement on power-sharing, Sena claiming the CM's post.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Meanwhile, a joint delegation of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress leaders has sought time from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for a meeting on Saturday to discuss farmers' issues. The three parties are having talks for the formation of the non-BJP government in the state where the President's Rule was imposed earlier this week.

On Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that there are no chances of 'mid-term' elections in the state and a stable government would be formed sooner or later. "Since attempts to form a government have started so sooner or later the government would be formed. There are no chances of mid-term elections but a stable government would be formed that will last for 5 years," said Pawar.

Amid discussions over the formation of government in Maharashtra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar would meet on Sunday to discuss their next course of action. "Sharad and Sonia will sit together on November 17 and discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. Only after that, the other actions will follow," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The three parties have prepared a draft common minimum programme (CMP), which will be discussed by senior leaders of three parties.