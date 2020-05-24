Shiv Sena attacks BJP on migrants' issue, compares UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Adolf Hitler

Mumbai: Maharashtra ruling party Shiv Sena on Sunday (May 24) continued its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over migrant workers' crisis and

In an editorial in party's mouthpiece Saamana, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over migrants issue and compared him to German dictator Adolf Hitler. He also compared the migration of labourers to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s.

Raut's statement comes at a time when Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena had asserted that no one should engage in politics in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his weekly column in Saamana, Raut said that atrocities committed against the Jews are similar to the atrocities committed against the migrants in Uttar Pradesh by the Chief Minister. The article read, "Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes and were discriminated in their own country. Politics on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is still being practised in the country. Today, at least 5-6 crore migrants are forced to live in the same manner."

It is to be noted that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had issued a strict instruction to authorities to prevent any unthorised movement of people and vehicles in the state. Chief secretary RK Tiwari said entry of any migrant would be banned if travelling on foot or in an unauthorised mode of transport.