Shiv Sena attacks Devendra Fadnavis, says his haste to become CM sank BJP in Maharashtra

Continuing its attack on former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena on Sunday (December 1) said that the BJP leader's haste to grab the CM's chair and "childish comments" led to the downfall of the BJP in state and made him the opposition leader.

Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' that the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi have done the right buy joining hands to form government in Maharashtra and the people of the state, as well as the country, have accepted the three-party alliance which is currently in power in state under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena also said that those who called NCP leader Ajit Pawar's decision to support Fadnavis as a ''scripted'' plan of Sharad Pawar are now supporting Pawar. The article added that in the run-up to Assembly election, Fadnavis kept on repeating that the era of Sharad Pawar was over but the NCP chief showed his grit once again and managed to defeat the BJP.

Shiv Sena also attacked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and accused the Governor of helping Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar come to power as chief minister and deputy chief minister of state for 80 hours.

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari once told me he would not do anything beyond the Constitution's framework. But he later administered oath to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in a haste. The order from the ''top'' (apparently referring to the Centre) seems to have played a bigger role," he said.

According to Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP without the permission of his party MLAs played an important role in cementing the Sena, NCP and Congress alliance. The 'Saamana'article hailed NCP chief Pawar for taking the initiative and bringing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP on the same platform.

It is an open secret that many senior Congress leaders were against the idea of supporting Shiv Sena but it was Sharad Pawar who managed to earn Sonia Gandhi's confidence and made her support the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in the state.