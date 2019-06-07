close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 16 with party MPs

Thackeray last visited Ayodhya in November 2018 and had asked the Central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 16 with party MPs

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his party MPs, will visit Ayodhya on June 16. "Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Saheb Thackeray will offer obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on June 16. The MPs of Shiv Sena too will be accompanying him for darshan of Lord Shri Ram," a tweet by Shiv Sena Communications read.

Live TV

A few days ago, the party`s media cell had spoken about Thackeray`s plan of visiting Ayodhya in June but had not mentioned a specific date. Thackeray last visited Ayodhya in November 2018 and had asked the Central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple.

He had promised full support if an ordinance was brought for the purpose. "We want the date when a temple will be made. First, tell us when you will make the temple, then we can talk about other things," he had said. During his last visit, Thackeray had offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya.

Tags:
Shiv SenaUddhav ThackerayAyodhyaRam Temple
Next
Story

Twitter restores, verifies Indian Army's Chinar Corps handle day after suspending it

Must Watch

PT3M4S

5W1H: In Aligarh murder case, victim's parents demand CBI inquiry